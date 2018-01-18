Former Edmonton police officer says PTSD was not taken seriously

A former constable who was injured on the job is accusing the Edmonton Police Service of not offering help for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and trying to “harass” her into jobs she was not capable of doing.

Nadine Swist spoke before the Edmonton Police Commission Thursday.

Swist joined EPS in 1993 and was severely injured when she was thrown out of a moving vehicle by a suspect while responding to a family violence call in 2000.

She said she returned to work and happily occupied positions where she did not have to wear a uniform or carry a gun, until 2014 when EPS “actively started harassing me and trying to push me back into positions which doctors told them, in 18 medical reports in less than a year, that I was not capable of doing.”

Swist handed in a letter of resignation in 2015, and said she was not allowed to rescind it when she tried to less than 24 hours later.

In the letter, addressed to EPS Chief Rod Knecht, Swist said she was resigning under protest and alleged police administrators “inexcusably made no effort” to offer counselling following her injuries and neglected to accept her PTSD symptoms.

According to Knecht, EPS only has three PTSD diagnoses on record, which Swist said is an unreasonably low number that shows the service is not taking concerns from other officers seriously.

Swist filed a complaint with the police commission in February 2016, which she said has been forwarded to the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General and will be investigated starting in March.

Knecht confirmed that EPS has Swist’s concerns on record and the matter is under investigation.

He argued, however, that EPS invests heavily in psychologists and psychiatrists and goes “the extra yard” to help employees in distress or who have suffered traumatic incidences by addressing the well-being of employees as well as their families.