iHuman Youth Society hoping to partially reopen next week after flood damage

A facility for marginalized Edmonton youth is hoping to partially reopen next week after being closed for three weeks due to flooding.

A pipe burst at iHuman Youth Society on 96 Street and 102A Avenue in the early morning of Jan. 2, when a drastic change in weather was causing similar problems throughout the city.

The resulting flood took out a quarter of iHuman’s space, and staff members have been working full time since to get everything back up and running.

“All of our staff are working full time right now. And we had staff working a lot of extra hours doing disaster flood relief over the holiday season instead of finally getting some time off,” said iHuman’s community engagement manager Christopher Weiss.

“We are renovating roughly a 2,000-square-foot space to temporarily host 5,000-square feet of services.”

The second floor was untouched, and Weiss hopes most services can return next week.

The parts hardest hit were the main reception area and the kitchen, which likely won’t be ready to reopen for another three months, leaving iHuman unable to provide meals.

Hundreds of teens have been missing out on emergency outreach services – including crises related to housing, domestic issues and mental health issues – and free counseling provided by iHuman’s team of clinical professionals.

“For most of our youth, this is their safe space and this is where they feel secure. Given that they’re already marginalized and dealing with trauma on a regular basis, losing that safe space is a big barrier,” Weiss said.

The organization serves about 500 youth annually. They were initially hoping to partially reopen Monday, but that's been pushed till the end of the week.

Weiss said they’ve been keeping in touch with clients through social media to keep them updated on the situation.

For anyone looking to help, iHuman is seeking financial donations and grocery gift cards.

Because they temporarily lost their storage space, iHuman cannot currently accept in-kind donations of items like food and clothing.

Weiss suggested people can donate gift cards that Loblaws and Save On Foods are offering as compensation for fixing bread prices.

“We can supply youth in need and particularly young mothers with groceries and supplies,” Weiss said.