'It's something worth exploring': The Sash Maker presents a piece of Métis identity through art

A chance meeting in conceptual 1885 is now manifesting in a new dance work exploring Métis identity.

The Sash Maker explores the importance of finger weaving in Métis culture and "promotes the healing of long-standing cultural wounds".

The dance work draws its beginnings to an encounter between Edmonton-based dance choreographer Rebecca Sadowski and poet Naomi McIlwraith. It happened at Fort Edmonton Park where they both worked as historic interpreters, bringing the year and street of 1885 to life.

Sadowski remembers it well.

“We go on chatting about our lives and the shame our parents had felt about their Cree and Métis ancestry,” she recalls.

It was at that point that it dawns on her just who McIlwraith is – the poet behind her favourite book.

As a part of Sadowski’s journey to learn about her Métis ancestry, she picked up McIlwraith's book of poetry, kiyâm. It’s a collection of poems written in two languages: Plains Cree and English.

“I’ve been inspired by her poetry for a year or two,” Sadowski said. So when she realized McIlwraith had written it, she knew they had to join forces.

“I just fangirled out so hard. And we both felt we wanted to work together.”

Sadowski had only recently become aware of her Métis heritage.

It was only as a young adult that Sadowski got her Métis status card with the Métis Nation of Alberta.

Shortly after that connection was made, Sadowski and McIlwraith decided to begin creating together, merging dance with poetry.

But Sadowski said she was unsure how her own identity would play into the final piece.

“I didn’t know how qualified I was to make this work about Métis culture. Why should I, a girl who’s just now coming to her Métis identity? How do I do that? Can I do that? And this project was a way for us to explore that.”

Over the next two years, the pair developed a 40-minute dance work, which integrates cultural elements including traditional Métis finger weaving, as well as showcasing a dozen of McIlwraith’s poems.

The Sash Maker was first held as a workshop in spring 2017 with the local Good Women Dance Collective, before being showcased at NextFest this past summer.

Now it is being presented by Mile Zero Dance, featuring dancer Ayla Modeste alongside McIlwraith. Modeste, of Cree, Gwich'in and European ancestry, said finger weaving is symbolic of tying together multiple cultures. She said the women involved had a "collective story" to share.

“Each and every one of us in this piece has our own persona, a story to tell with our own experience based on childhood culture and our memories. But we also have a collective story … that is around this yearning to share the truth and collect our memories,” Modeste said.

As the work has developed, so has Sadowski’s understanding of her own ancestry. And she’s sharing what she continues to learn by teaching Métis and historical dance styles at Fort Edmonton Park.

“I feel a confidence that I didn’t feel before. It’s brought out, in my own family, an interest in learning more and what it means to have a connection to this history. There’s an appreciation there. We are still part of the Métis culture. It doesn’t matter how much, what quantity. It’s something worth exploring.”