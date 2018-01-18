New research draws link between fracking and earthquakes in Fox Creek area

Local seismologist Ryan Schultz has made the first link between Fox Creek-area earthquakes and fluid volume from hydraulic fracturing, with location of well pads playing a significant role in seismic activity.

The new Alberta Geological Survey and University of Alberta research findings will be published in the Jan. 19 issue of Science, one of the world's leading peer review scientific journals.

While fracking isn’t new—happening routinely across the province and in the Fox Creek area since 2010—the first earthquakes in the concentrated area of the Duvernay Formation didn’t start until 2013.

Schultz said he started studying the earthquakes to better understand what was causing them.

“The team found that when increased volumes of hydraulic fracturing fluid are injected in susceptible regions, and where there’s a ready-to-slip fault line, the increased pressure can lead to more numerous, measurable earthquakes,” Schultz said.

“We had wondered why some high-volume well locations see earthquakes, while others don’t. We stitched the ideas together to find the spatial relationship,” added Schultz, nothing that where there’s a pre-existing susceptible fault line, the nearby hydraulic fracking can be the factor that changes the stress on that fault.

Since 2013, there has been a marked increase in earthquakes near Fox Creek, ranging up to magnitude 4.

“The findings will allow us to better forecast the hazards from these induced earthquakes, and what indicators to look for. Where might this happen? What can the average person anticipate?”

Schultz will continue to work with colleagues at the Alberta Geological Survey and Jeff Gu, a U of A geophysics professor, on the next step—to better predict the best places to conduct hydraulic fracking where it’s least likely to cause earthquakes.