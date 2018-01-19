EPS confirms second homicide of 2018

Edmonton police have confirmed a suspicious death that occurred on Wednesday as the second homicide of 2018.

An autopsy completed on Thursday confirmed that Jarvis Katz died as a result of a stab wound, according to a press release from police.

The release says Northwest Division patrol officers were called about a stabbing near 118 Avenue and 80 Street on Monday morning, where they found Katz.

The 28-year-old was treated and transported to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Police are currently investigating the homicide and decided to release the name of the victim in order to help with the investigation.