EPS confirms second homicide of 2018
Police have released the name of the 28-year-old victim
Edmonton police have confirmed a suspicious death that occurred on Wednesday as the second homicide of 2018.
An autopsy completed on Thursday confirmed that Jarvis Katz died as a result of a stab wound, according to a press release from police.
The release says Northwest Division patrol officers were called about a stabbing near 118 Avenue and 80 Street on Monday morning, where they found Katz.
The 28-year-old was treated and transported to a hospital, where he died two days later.
Police are currently investigating the homicide and decided to release the name of the victim in order to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567