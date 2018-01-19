Northlands President and CEO resigns

Northlands President and CEO Tim Reid has stepped down, the organization announced in a press release Friday.

“In just over three years, Tim took Northlands through a historic transformation that has carved out a new path for our future," Geoff Oberg, Chair of the Board of Directors, said in the release.

“We wish Tim and his family success in their new endeavors and thank him for the work he has done for our organization, community and region.”

Kevin Gunderman, vice president of corporate services, has taken on the role of interim president and CEO.