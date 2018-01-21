Fog advisory issued for Edmonton area due to near-zero visibility in parts of the city
Freezing drizzle has led to icy, slippery conditions in some parts of the Edmonton area
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory due to parts of the city having near-zero visibility.
According to a release, the area from Whitecourt to Edmonton to Lloydminster was seeing patchy, dense fog as of Sunday morning. In some locations, freezing drizzle has also been reported, making roads icy and slippery.
The fog is expected to gradually lift by afternoon. If driving, motorists are to expect areas of near-zero visibility.