Police investigating after man allegedly shot in southwest Edmonton Sunday

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in southwest Edmonton after a man was allegedly shot in his car Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to a weapons complaint near 120 Street and 22 Avenue at approximately 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

Police received a report of a man allegedly firing several gunshots at another man sitting in a white sedan that was parked near the intersection. According to police, the male complainant allegedly drove away from the scene, before being pulled over by officers near Rabbit Hill Road and Anthony Henday Drive.

Paramedics responded, treated and transported a 25-year-old male to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the man who fired the shots fled the scene on foot before climbing into a mid-2000s white pick-up truck near 119A Street, before driving away.

The incident is not considered random.