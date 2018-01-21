Protest controversial speakers but don't shut them down, says free speech advocate

Upset about a speaker coming to your city?

Protesting, but not shutting them down, is the most effective way to counter their message, according to a free speech advocate who will make a presentation at the University of Alberta Tuesday.

James L. Turk’s visit comes on the heels of a pointed debate in Edmonton, after Citadel Theatre decided last Tuesday to deny a lecture by University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson. The Citadel subsequently apologized for cancelling the event and said it could have been handled "in a far better way".

One day prior to the Citadel's announcement that they would not be hosting Peterson, Metro spoke with transgender Edmontonians who worried Peterson’s lecture could embolden those with anti-LGBTQ views, as the professor gained notoriety for saying he would refuse to use some transgender students’ proper pronouns.

On Friday, Metro confirmed that Peterson had re-booked his speech for Feb. 11 at the Hyatt downtown. The event is sold out.

“The way you deal with it is by protesting against it, and counter speech,” said Turk, director of the Centre for Free Expression.

“So if you think, like I do, that Jordan Peterson’s ideas on many of these things are absolutely terrible, the way to deal with that is not to try to shut him up and deny anybody the right to hear him – but to expose the inadequacies of his viewpoints, the wrongheadedness of his viewpoints.”

Turk said the city of Boston’s response to a white supremacist rally in August was an example of this strategy being successful (though he did not compare Peterson to white supremacists).

The city allowed the rally despite heavy pressure to shut it down, and thousands showed up with a counter message that dwarfed the initial rally.

Allowing the event to go ahead, Turk said, advanced the cause of social justice more than preventing it would have.

“The world got to see this handful of angry, vicious people sort of cowering in a basement. And then they also got to see tens of thousands of people who organized a counter event for social justice and equality,” Turk said.

“For some people, they would have been martyrs for having been shut down. It’s sending a message that what they have to say is so dangerous and so important that we’d better not let people hear it; when in fact what they have to say is utter crap that should be exposed.”

In his U of A lecture, Who Can Say What? Free Speech and the University, Turk will discuss similar issues around speakers on university campuses, and how freedom of expression on campus is “both under threat and vitally important.”

Turk cited numerous examples from both ends of the political spectrum of speakers and faculty members being threatened, cancelled or fired for controversial viewpoints.

In Ontario in November, teaching assistant Lindsay Sheppard was reprimanded for violating Wilfrid Laurier University's Gendered and Sexual Violence policy after showing a debate about gender pronouns in class that included words from Peterson.

In Hartford last summer, a black Trinity College professor, Johnny Eric Williams, received death threats and was placed on leave after speaking about white privilege.

Turk argues that universities have a responsibility to be places where all perspectives and points of view are considered, assessed, criticized and evaluated.

“Many of them are bad ideas and they’ll be exposed as bad ideas and go into the dustbin of history. But some will turn out to be good ideas and will advance our knowledge,” he said.

“We just don’t have the opportunity to decide which is which if we suppress those things that initially we don’t like.”