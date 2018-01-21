U of A students launch initiative to make medical school more accessible

It took a quick scan around their second year medical classroom at the University of Alberta, that made two students realize the lack of diversity in their profession.

To remedy that Alexander Wong and Emily Fong joined forces and came up with the MD Admissions Initiative for Diversity & Equity (MD AIDE), to make some aspects of the medical school application process easier for low-income and indigenous students.

“This is something we both are very passionate about and that we believe that is very important,” Wong said.

“It’s really exciting to see that we are able to implement this small level change in the capacity of being a student,” Fong added.

Fong says they hope to make medical school more accessible to people from all backgrounds.

“We noticed that our current medical school class doesn’t necessarily reflect the diversity of a Canadian population,” Fong said.

She says that getting into medical school was tough as there were a lot of “financial and social barriers” that students need to cross before they get accepted.

“That is something that both of us thought was quite unfair,” she said.

Wong said their program will help students in two ways: first they will provide students with free preparation courses for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) and second they will provide them with mentors who are either medical students or physicians to provide career guidance.

Fong says the initiative is a team effort as their own field of study can be very demanding.

“Medical school is very, very tiring and it consumes a lot of our time,” she said. ”But it’s not something we are planning on doing overnight and the majority of the program will take place in the summer so the students who are teaching the program will not be in class during that time.”

After a year and a half of work, the two have recruited an executive team that includes people teaching MCAT subjects as well as people doing outreach and mentoring. The duo have also reached out to Indigenous student societies and other communities for partnerships.

“We are in the process of selecting students to be in the program and we hope to run it in May and July of this year,” Wong said.

Fong says she got the idea from a similar program started at the University of Toronto where students offered free MCAT courses.

Wong added that by attracting students from low-income backgrounds will eventually lead to them helping their own communities.

“There are bodies of research out there that show that, where a physician practises is usually where they went to high schools,” he said.