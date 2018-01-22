City administration to consider updating pest management policy

The City of Edmonton is looking to update its policies on integrated pest management by next year.

A report presented to the audit committee on Monday states the city has not updated its policies since they were first introduced in 2004, which is why the public is never aware of when and where they spray pesticides.

“It’s time to open this back up, go through an engagement process, consult with experts in the field and develop a modern, refreshed pest management policy that fits with the policy,” said Ryan Pleckaitis, acting manager for community standards.

One of the main concerns raised in the committee meeting from the public was the use of the toxic chemical chlorpyrifos.

In 2015 the city completely banned the use of Dursban, a pesticide with chlorpyrifos, and replaced it with BTi --a selective fly gut toxin derived from bacteria-- for the city’s mosquito control program.

"It doesn’t contain the chemical chlorpyrifos and there is no known or reported harmful effects for the use of BTi,” Pleketis said.

However, he says they continued to use Pyrate 480, which does contain chlorpyrifos, in rural and remote areas because BTi is ineffective due to “a lot of vegetation and standing water”.

Over a period of a decade, Edmonton has reduced the use of chlorpyrifos from 1,000 kg to four kg, although Sheryl McCumsey of Pesticide Free Edmonton says it is still not enough.

“Chlorpyrifos persists for literally decades,” she said.

“It’s extremely toxic in low-dose exposure. So 1,000 kg to four kg, that is certainly a big improvement but we don’t need to use it, we can be doing what other jurisdictions across Canada have done.”

She said currently Edmonton is the only municipality in the country still using chlorpyrifos as a pesticide.

Mayor Don Iveson said administration accepts the report and has a “sincere desire” to work with the public to improve.

“I think administration's commitments were crystal clear and they were going beyond what was recommended in the audit, which was really an open data approach and being much more transparent about where (chlorpyrifos) is being used as well as working hard towards limiting the use of this problematic product.’