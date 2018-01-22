Horses, deer and peonies, oh my: Edmonton reveals public art for Valley Line Southeast LRT

From life-sized deer sculptures to a series of 400 paintings lining the ceiling of the newest river-spanning bridge, the city unveiled plans Monday for the 14 public works of art that will be installed at Valley Line Southeast LRT stations.

The artworks were chosen out of 260 submissions and half of them are by Alberta-based artists.

“It’s an amazing feeling for artists just to know that there will be legacy left after you,” said Oksana Movchan, an Edmonton-based artist creating art for the Bonnie Doon LRT station.

Movchan’s artwork is inspired by the Silver Heights Peony Garden, which was established in 1921 by an Edmonton physician named Dr. James Brander who was passionate about bringing the flower to the area.

She plans to use water colours to paint peonies as they transform through all four seasons, then scan her designs and have them printed onto glass.

“People were not growing peonies in this area because they considered the cold climate was unsuited for such a delicate flower,” Movchan said.

“This guy started it and it was amazing. They were growing 200 different kinds of peonies and it was a major tourist attraction and supplier for the whole city.”

The committee—made up of representatives from the city, artists and community representatives—also chose three horse sculptures that will be suspended from a ceiling, sculptures of plants and flowers, and glass installations inspired by Indigenous stories.

Sanjay Shahani, the executive director for the Edmonton Arts Council, says they are very happy with the pieces that have been selected.

“It was a fairly rich and robust process,” Shahani said.

The funding for the art comes from a city program that sees one per cent of a a project's budget go towards public art.

Coun. Aaron Paquette, himself an artist who created the mural at Grandin LRT station in 2014, says public art is important as it reflects the community.

“When I did public art, it’s always been that way. It’s not my art, it’s the community’s art if you do it right,” he said. “The other thing is, it beautifies the neighborhood. It gives identity and character to a neighbourhood and along these transit stops."