Police arrest robbery suspect after 14-hour standoff on Sunday

Edmonton police have taken a robbery suspect into custody after a standoff lasting more than 14 hours on Sunday.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a female robbery suspect barricaded in an apartment in the city’s northeast.

Police responded to a residential robbery call at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, near 35 Street and 118 Avenue. A male reported to the police that he had allegedly been robbed at gunpoint at his home.

Officers soon located the suspects in a suite in the same building and began communicating with the occupants.

According to police, four of the five occupants left the suite and were interviewed by police on Sunday afternoon. An armed female suspect remained n the suite, refusing to come out.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody safety and without incident.

Robbery and weapon-related charges are pending against Angela Valentino, 56.