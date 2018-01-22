Shifting dollars from health care to social services could lead to longer lives, study finds

Spending more money on social services could have a greater impact on people’s health than increased spending on health care, a new study finds.

The study, published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that life expectancy has improved over a 30-year period, but could have increased even more. Moving money from health care to social spending, even one cent for each dollar spent on health, could make a significant difference.

For perspective, investing an additional $350 million into social services could improve life expectancy by five per cent more from year to year, the study states.

Daniel Dutton, a University of Calgary post-doctoral scholar at the University of Calgary and lead author of the study, said while it’s “intuitive” that spending more on health care would increase people’s health, that’s not the case.

“It seems that even small changes in social spending can have disproportionately large impacts on these health outcomes, compared to that same amount of money spent on health (care),” he said.

“Health spending does not have the same magnitude effect,” he added.

The study finds that while health care spending has approximately doubled over the study period per capita, spending on social services has remained relatively flat.

In Alberta, health care spending has increased steadily since 1996, apart from slight decreases in 2001 and 2006. Although life expectancy also saw an upward trend, it started tapering off in 2001, before falling below the national average in the mid 2000s.

“What our results would suggest would be that if social spending had continued above the national average … then Alberta would have enjoyed the benefits of those better health outcomes over time as well,” Dutton said.

John Church, a political scientist specializing in health policy with the University of Alberta, said the increased provincial spending on health care in 1996 is a result of the Ralph Klein government having more money to play with at that time due to two factors: eliminating the provincial deficit and a spike in the cost of oil.

But sinking more funds into health care in the late 1990s and into the 2000s didn’t result in a healthier population.

“Thinking that spending more on health care is a magic bullet for improving the overall population’s health is just incorrect,” Church said.

He said part of the problem is a political problem – while spending money on health care is typically welcomed by voters, spending on social services is seen as benefiting those who are “undeserving”.

But the numbers show it’s time to change the government’s approach to improving people’s health. He would like to see the government put more emphasis on services that are provided outside of hospitals and doctor’s offices and create a more integrated approach to delivering those services.

“It’s time to get serious about shifting resources to the types of services that are going to have the most positive impacts on the health of the population,” he said.

Dutton said the numbers do not surprise him because they reflect similar results from studies in the USA and elsewhere in Canada. But they provide important insight into what governments should be spending their money on for the greatest possible impact.