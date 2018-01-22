'There are people out there who know what happened': RCMP seek info in three cold cases

Shelly Ann Bacsu was 16 years old when she failed to came home from a friend’s house in Hinton on May 3, 1983.

RCMP found some of her clothes near the Athabasca River, but never found a body.

Investigators believe she was killed.

Bascu's slaying is one of three cold cases that RCMP shone a spotlight on Monday, saying new advances in technology have opened up fresh hope that they can still be solved.

“In nearly 35 years since Shelly Anne Bacsu was last seen in Hinton, Alberta, there have been significant advances in the investigative avenues available to police," said Staff Sgt. Jason Zazulak with the RCMP K Division’s Historical Homicide Unit.

New tools include modern forensic examinations of DNA, dogs trained to detect human remains, and the use of social media to collect tips.

Another case Mounties highlighted Monday was 70-year-old Stephanie Stewart, who failed to report to work at the Athabasca Fire Lookout Tower near Hinton on Aug. 26, 2006. Officers arrived at her home to find her truck parked out front, water still boiling on the stove and several items missing.

In the case of 44-year-old Deanna MacNeil, 44, she was last seen at a liquor store in Mundare and reported missing to Vegreville RCMP on Nov. 30, 2013.

Investigators believe Stewart and MacNeil were also killed.

“There are people out there who know what happened to these three women. In each case I have no doubt that someone may have seen something, or told something, or maybe even someone assisted in some way,” Zazulak said.

He hopes the killers themselves might come forward, if only with anonymous tips.

By bringing the victims' names back into the public consciousness, police hope to jog the memories of anyone who might have seen or heard something at the time.

Zazulak said no piece of information is too trivial.

“People out there do have information and sometimes they don’t feel comfortable sharing it. Over the passage of time and changing of circumstances, maybe that’s changed,” he said. “Maybe now is the time for them to come forward.”