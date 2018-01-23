A boon for business: Ice on Whyte carving out a niche for local companies

Boardwalk Ice on Whyte is providing a platform for some of the province's most unique made-in-Alberta products.

The winter festival opens in Old Strathcona on Thursday and runs from Jan. 25 to 28, and again from Feb. 1 to 4. For local business Rig Hand Distillery, the event's one-of-a-kind ice bar is a perfect fit.

The seven-foot long, climate-controlled frozen bar will feature custom-created cocktails from Rig Hand and two other local distillers, plus area-made craft beer from Situation Brewing. Geoff Stewart, owner of Rig Hand Distillery, said events like Ice on Whyte are a boon for business.

“We find that the tasting is what makes people believe in our product. We can’t compete on a production basis with the big companies … so instead we have to compete on a quality basis,” Stewart said.

“The other opportunity this event gives us is a chance to tell our story … whether it’s our history, or the struggle we had to find a building,” he added.

With its move right onto Whyte Avenue, Ice on Whyte producer Wanda Bornn says the festival is better able to partner with local businesses and showcase their products.

“When we think about what we do best; what sets this festival apart from others, it’s the unique touches exclusive to this area,” she said.

The event features an ice carving competition, music in partnership with Blues on Whyte, a painting party, a whiskey stew off, and of course the ice bar.

“I am most excited about the international ice carving competition in a giant tent,” Bornn said. "It’s interesting now, even walking into it with the block of ice in there, it’s cooler than the outdoor space. It creates its own little refrigeration.”

The event is a big one for Rig Hand, who is currently sitting pretty near the airport with a nowhere-but-in-Alberta product line and packaging that has a steady stream of travellers stopping in.

Their alcohol is packaged in a replica Leduc #1 drilling rig bottle.

“We have 35 unique products—Saskatoon berry or garlic-flavoured vodkas, sugar beet rum, wild rose gin—but people mostly say they want the cool bottle,” laughed Stewart.

Rig Hand is the biggest craft distiller in the province, distributing to more than 700 Alberta liquor stores and even into the U.S. But their products have a distinctive homage to Edmonton and Alberta.

“We’re ambitious, but it’s still about the local focus. We forage in the river valley for local raspberries, wild rose hips and petals, juniper and crab apples,” said Stewart, who has expanded the production facility four times in three years.

Renee Williams, director of communications for Edmonton Tourism, said companies like Rig Hand and Ice on Whyte have hit on what visitors to the city are after, a local experience or product that they can take home to remind them of Edmonton.