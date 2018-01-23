Family pleading for information on man whose remains were found buried under garage

When Lynn Macgregor didn’t receive a call from her late son on Mother’s Day, she knew something was wrong.

The mother of 42-year-old Derek Winnig, who was found buried beneath a garage in Edmonton in September, is now pleading with the public for information on what happened to her son.

“We are still waiting to know what actually happened to him,” Macgregor said in a news release. “We have felt pain and sorrow ever since, and miss him every day. He had three sons that are trying hard to cope with the loss of their father.”

Macgregor reported Winnig missing in May after he didn’t call on Mother’s Day. Police launched an investigation shortly after, which led them to a residential address near 118 Avenue and 96 Street in September.

Police are treating Winnig’s death as a homicide. They are not releasing the cause of death for investigative reasons.

Macgregor said her son had a “heart of gold” and described him as a “good man and good father”.

She said she was “devastated” when detectives called her and told her it may be her son who they discovered buried underneath the garage. But she’s thankful police found the remains and grateful to the individual who provided information that led to the discovery of his body.

"That allowed us to find Derek and bring him home to us, where he can now rest in peace … For the sake of Derek’s children, and for his family, we also need to know what happened to him – who did this to him. Please reach out to police and do the right thing.”