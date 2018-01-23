'It truly is a hub': Women's choir moves into Orange Hub as first official tenant

A women’s choir that lost its rehearsal space last summer is the Orange Hub's first official tenant.

Gateway Chorus signed its lease with the city on Jan. 1 to move into the distinctive orange building on Edmonton’s west side, which previously housed MacEwan University’s arts campus.

“There isn’t a lot in Edmonton that can house a group of our size,” Gateway board member Cara Bedford said of the 46-member a capella choir.

“We are just really thankful that they opened up the space to create this arts community that is so needed in Edmonton.”

Gateway was previously housed at the United on Whyte church in Avonmore, where the roof collapsed in the summer.

The choir had already submitted its Request For Proposal to relocate to Orange Hub at the time, and city officials got them in early as a renter until they could sign the lease.

Gateway was the first to sign, and Bedford said the Orange Hub now has five full-time and two part-time tenants.

Coun. Andrew Knack said the city received applications from 70 or 80 non-profit arts, wellness and recreation groups hoping to move in, but only has space for about 17. He could not confirm how many are currently in the space or when it will be fully occupied.

Knack said he has always loved the look of the building "in a unique sort of way – it’s sort of this attractive ugly building, I don’t know what you want to call it."

The city bought it for $36 million in 2012 and took possession in September, and is still footing about $1 million a year to offer discounted rates to tenants.

Knack said he is glad that the building, bordering on four west-end communities, did not sit vacant for too long.

“These communities didn’t really get to use that space and it was such a prominent building. So what I think makes it worth putting in the money now, is that this is a space that the community is going to truly benefit from,” Knack said.

Bedford said her competitive choir, which placed second of more than 100 in a regional competition last year, is excited to interact with more groups as they move in to the Orange Hub.