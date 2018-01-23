News / Edmonton

Man charged after fatal collision in city's southwest in December

Speed, alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the collision

Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police have laid charges against a Beaumont man in connection to a fatal collision that left a 29-year-old pedestrian dead in December.

In a news release, police say a motorist driving a truck allegedly struck a female pedestrian at an unmarked crosswalk near James Mowatt Trail SW and Desrochers Gate SW/Allard Boulevard SW at around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

It was reported the pedestrian was travelling eastbound across James Mowatt Trail SW, towards Allard Boulevard SW, when she was struck by a 43-year-old male driving a Dodge Ram.

Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision.

EPS has charged Jason Roberts-Kowalchuk, 43, with careless driving and fail to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk under the Traffic Safety Act.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views