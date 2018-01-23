Man charged after fatal collision in city's southwest in December

Edmonton police have laid charges against a Beaumont man in connection to a fatal collision that left a 29-year-old pedestrian dead in December.

In a news release, police say a motorist driving a truck allegedly struck a female pedestrian at an unmarked crosswalk near James Mowatt Trail SW and Desrochers Gate SW/Allard Boulevard SW at around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 12.

It was reported the pedestrian was travelling eastbound across James Mowatt Trail SW, towards Allard Boulevard SW, when she was struck by a 43-year-old male driving a Dodge Ram.

Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision.