Protective gear, chemical hazards addressed in Alberta farm safety proposals

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is developing occupational health and safety rules for paid farm workers and is consulting with the public about proposals from multiple committees. Here's a sampling of some of the 140 recommendations suggested for farm and ranch operators:

— Establish emergency evacuation plans.

— Apply a reasonably predictable standard for safeguards to prevent workers from falling into bins or hoppers.

— Provide personal protective equipment if a hazard assessment indicates it is required. Ensure workers are trained to use it.

— Provide appropriate equipment to help workers lift, push, pull, carry, handle or transport heavy or awkward loads.

— Ensure protective barriers for any machines that may cause injury.