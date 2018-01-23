Wrestling is 'back in business' in Edmonton after council reverses decision

All professional wrestling events can now resume in Edmonton after city council exempted wrestling from the combative sports ban.

The amendment to the bylaw was officially passed without debate on Tuesday.

During the Community and Public Services Committee meeting on Wednesday, many professional wrestlers argued that wrestling was not technically a combative sport as it was mostly “sports entertainment” with “predetermined outcomes”.

Mayor Don Iveson had confirmed during the committee meeting that council would pass the motion.

“They will be back in business,” Iveson said on Wednesday.

City council had put a moratorium on combative sports after receiving an update on the status of a review into the death of professional boxer Tim Hague, who died after a boxing match in Edmonton in June, 2017.