BRT vs LRT: The pros and cons of operating either rapid transit in Edmonton

City administration is working on a list of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) pros and cons of for city council.

But is one better than the other?

At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Tim Cartmell asked administration to look into the cost of using BRT temporarily to increase ridership and then switching to LRT on certain routes, specifically for the Valley Line West from downtown to Lewis Farms (which also stops at West Edmonton Mall).

“We are about to embark on spending a big amount of money, so I thought it was appropriate to refresh our memory on BRT,” Cartmell said.

Cartmell says the decision that favoured LRT over BRT was made ten years ago.

He said there are certain communities in Edmonton, like Heritage Valley, that are very car-dependent.

“Once you get people using cars, younger families, university students, when they develop that car-dependent lifestyle, it’s very hard to migrate them away to transit,” he said.

He said in these communities there is no ridership, and it is important to build that ridership using BRT before progressing to LRT.

“It’s important to get these mass-transit solutions out to the edge of the city and begin to develop that (transit) culture.”

Coun. Andrew Knack believes that although there are locations in the city where that logic makes sense, the West Line is not one of them.

“The West Line is connecting to not just the number one tourist attraction in the city, it’s connecting to one of the largest employment hubs in the city and it’s connecting to some of the more densely-populated suburban communities,” he said.

He said the ridership for an LRT along the west route is already there.

Knack said over the years people have approached him and said they don’t use the buses often but will be prepared to take the LRT.

Nat Alampi is the director of LRT infrastructure delivery with the City of Edmonton and one of the people working on what the different types of BRT would look like in cost, compared to LRT.

He gave Metro an overview breakdown of the pros and cons of the two:

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) VS Light Rail Transit (LRT):

Alampi says there are different types of Bus Rapid Transit. There is the extremely simple BRT, which only includes queue jumps at major intersections as they have short dedicated signal lights to allow them to move faster through traffic. Then there is the advanced BRT that has their own dedicated lanes removed from the rest of the traffic.

LRT is for the most part consistent. In Edmonton each LRT has five cars and a dedicated rail route.

Cost:

BRT: New electric bus would cost approximately a million dollars, but because we would need at least a dozen buses, the cost would be around $12 million.

LRT: A single train car costs approximately four million dollars. Since each train has five cars, the total cost for a single train comes between $20 to $25 million.

Winner: BRT

Approximate average lifespan:

BRT: 12 years.

LRT: 35 years.

Winner: LRT

Operation cost:

Depending on the size of a bus, it would take anywhere between 10 or 15 buses to move the same number of people as one train.

BRT: 10 to 15 operators working on 10 to 15 buses.

LRT: One operator working on a single train.

Winner: LRT

Initial Capital cost:

BRT has an initial capital cost between 50 to 80 per cent that of LRT.

Winner: BRT

Flexibility:

BRT: Since buses run on tires on the open road, it's very easy to use a different route in case of any emergency or accident.

LRT: Trains have to be on a consistent route and cannot change routes without rails.

Winner: BRT

Transit Oriented Development (TOD):

LRT: Developers have expressed interest in LRT due to permanency and are more likely to invest into Transit Oriented Development along an LRT line.

BRT: Due to lack of permanency, developers are less likely to invest around bus routes.