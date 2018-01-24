Edmonton Catholic superintendent puts off retirement plan as contract extended

The Edmonton Catholic School Board unanimously agreed this week to extend Supt. Joan Carr’s contract by two years, after Carr told the board last month she intended to retire.

Board Chair Terry Harris said Carr reconsidered her decision in light of several assistant superintendents retiring.

“The board is grateful that Joan will continue to lead this amazing district for the next two years,” Harris said in an e-mailed statement.

Carr’s contract has been extended until Aug. 31, 2020.

Her contract was previously renewed in a tight vote in February 2017 amid questions from some trustees about her salary, which is the highest of any superintendent in Alberta. Carr makes a $357,000 base salary and takes home $430,000 with benefits and allowances.

Former Trustee Patricia Grell tried to overturn last year’s 4-3 vote, saying at the time that a fellow trustee should not have been allowed to vote due to a conflict of interest, as his wife was a principal in the district.

Grell chose not to run for re-election last October, citing “interference and bullying” by school administrators and the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton.

Only two of seven trustees stayed on after the election, and Tuesday's unanimous vote has given one public education advocate cause for concern.

Students Alberta spokesperson Barbara Silva said the renewal indicates a continuation of the status quo.

“(Former Trustee) Marilyn Bergstra is no longer there, Patricia Grell is no longer there, and they were sort of the voices of a new progressive vision for the Catholic school board,” said Silva said.

“So I think the new board represents something that is much more traditional and conservative in a lot of its views.”

Carr was unavailable for comment Wednesday but said in a statement that she is grateful to the board.