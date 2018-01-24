Edmonton women charged with attempted murder after kids found barricaded in basement

Police have charged two women with attempted murder after a babysitter found five young children barricaded in a basement.

Officers responded to a check on welfare complaint from a babysitter at a north Edmonton address at 11:43 a.m. on Dec. 16, and spoke to two women in their 20s who lived at the townhouse when they arrived.

The officers found five children under the age of 10 “in what can best be described as a shocking environment and physical state,” EPS Det. Aubrey Zalaski told reporters Wednesday.

All five were taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital for examination.

Three were released, while two were admitted with serious injuries but have since been released and are expected to fully recover.

Zalaski said all five children have been placed in safe living environments and received an “immense amount of love and support from a variety of people.”

He commended the babysitter for making the call that led to their rescue.

“Her actions are to be commended, and we are so grateful that she did the right thing,” Zalaski said. “We don’t know how much worse things might have gotten had she not made a report.”

Police have charged a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman each with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of abandonment of a child, five counts of unlawful confinement and two counts of criminal negligence.

The 23-year-old is also charged with assault with a weapon, and the 24-year-old faces an additional charge of duty to provide necessities of life.

Zalaski said the women were known to the children and were responsible for their care.

The story has sparked outrage on social media but Zalaski cautioned people not to make threats against the accused, noting police are monitoring online comments.