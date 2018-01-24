Reported nitric acid explosion leads to building evacuation at University of Alberta

Edmonton fire crews responded to an alarm after a reported nitric acid explosion at the University of Alberta’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Research Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Maya Filipovic, the call came in as alarms were going off at 1:40 p.m. Five fire crews arrived at the building at 1:46 p.m, followed by a hazardous materials crew.

About 200 people were evacuated at the building, with no injuries reported.

“Once we got there, we realized there had been a chemical explosion in one of the classrooms in the building so our hazmat crew was called in at that point,” Filipovic said.

Edmonton fire did not have to evacuate any other buildings. Filipovic added that three people in the room where the explosion happened were all wearing protective equipment.

As of 3:30 p.m., the building had been cleared and was safe to re-enter.

“It does appear the building’s ventilation system was working quite well,’ Filipovic said.

The Engineering Teaching and Learning Complex was also evacuated as a precaution.