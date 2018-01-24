Vaccine may not have been effective for Stony Plain patients, AHS warns

A vaccine to protect against diptheria, tetanus and pertussis at a Stony Plain clinic this winter may not have been effective for patients, Alberta Health Services warned in a press release Wednesday.

AHS will notify 131 patients who visited the emergency department at WestView Health Centre that the dTap vaccine they got as part of their treatment could have been ineffective due to "incomplete temperature monitoring of a vaccine fridge," according to the release.

A routine audit on Dec. 29 found the temperature of the vaccine fridge had not been properly recorded.

The dTap vaccine was being used to update immunizations for patients with possible tetanus-prone wounds.