'We need to speak for ourselves': Cree elder to share untold stories of Edmonton's Indigenous history

The City of Edmonton has started a new initiative called Amiskwaciy History Series, aimed at raising awareness on the untold Indigenous history of the Edmonton area.

Elder Charles E. Wood of Saddle Lake Cree Nation is one of the first speakers for the monthly educational sessions that will provide culturally appropriate education to the public on Indigenous history as experienced by Indigenous people.

In the two-hour lecture, Wood plans on addressing some of the misunderstandings and misinterpretation around Indigenous people and their government structure.

Having gone through residential schools, worked both for the government and the public sector, as well as becoming chief and working with other chiefs of Canada in organizing the Assembly of First Nations, Wood has the experience to speak on the matter.

“One of the misconceptions is that Indigenous people of various tribes in North America, of Turtle Island did not have any governance,” he said.

“I think if the truth be known, the Iroquois Confederacy have the most sophisticated form of governance.”

He says the current knowledge of Indigenous culture has been mostly put forward by non-Indigenous people.

“I think it’s now time for the Indigenous people to share their knowledge and understanding of who we are, what we are, our languages, our methods of schooling, our customs, including our form of government,” he said.

“We need to speak for ourselves.”

He said in this era of reconciliation, Indigenous people have to directly become involved in the formulation of policies and guidelines that affect them. He gave the example of the resolution programs for residential schools, which provide mental health and emotional support services to survivors and their families.

“Only those people that experienced the consequences of residential schools, only they are the ones who can speak truthfully on what it was all about,” Wood said.

He hopes the series will encourage more questions and discussion to make these first-hand stories part of the current mainstream education system.