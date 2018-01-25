City must either reduce depth of water fountain or spend to meet provincial standards

Changes to Edmonton City Hall's fountain are coming, whether it’s reducing the depth or keeping the current depth but with either a fence or 24-hour security guard.

In a report released on Thursday, city administration provided new recommendations for modifying the city hall fountain as part of project to improve the 25-year-old city hall fountain and plaza.

“We have to increase the accessibility and improve and update the mechanical systems to meet requirements for the current (provincial legislation) standard,” said Holly Budd, a spokesperson for the City of Edmonton.

The report states changing the depth of the pool to 150 millimetres will improve access from both the north and south side of the pool.

The alternative design presented in the report will include the current depth of 400 millimetres, but administration has given two options in order to maintain provincial standards -- either add a fence or a 24-hour security guard to the pool.

The report suggests that either option could prove costly, as in order to comply with provincial standards, they would have to add a filtration system which would add an operating cost of $400,000.

Also if the city does go with the security guard, that will add another price tag of $121,000.

The report will be presented to executive committee on Monday.

“We look forward to discussing with council how we can renew this public space and allow it to continue to act as a gathering place for special events and ceremonies and a vibrant, child-friendly venue,” Budd said.