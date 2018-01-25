'Not happy about it': Local distillery says federal excise tax could lead to higher prices

An Edmonton distiller worries rising federal taxes could force her to raise prices on craft spirits.

The federal government upped the excise duty on beer, wine and spirits by two per cent in its 2017 budget, alongside changes that will automatically increase the duty by the rate of inflation each year, starting this April.

That’s prompted industry advocacy group Beer Canada to launch a national “Axe the Beer Tax” campaign, calling on Finance Minister Bill Morneau to repeal the plan.

“We’re not happy about it,” said Shayna Hansen, co-owner of Hansen Distillery in west Edmonton.

“People have the perception that because we produce spirits, that it’s a huge moneymaking business. What they don’t really realize is most of the money that we are selling our product for is going to taxes.”

Canada ranks third of 28 countries in taxes on alcohol producers, according to a 2012 study by the market research firm Impact Databank.

Hansen said her family business keeps its bottle costs as low as possible to compete with big-name producers, but that doesn’t leave them with much of a profit margin.

She said while recent changes from the Alberta government have boosted craft liquor producers, the federal tax is offsetting some of those benefits.

“They’re kind of working against each other,” Hansen said.

“That small two-per cent increase is not huge, but if it happens every year … we’re going to have to raise our (prices), because we can’t keep eating that cost.”

Beer Canada President Luke Harford said on average, 47 per cent of the price of a beer in Canada already goes to taxes.

He said the new “escalator tax” will inevitably drive up prices for consumers.

“We see it as more than unfair. We’ve already got very high tax rates in this country,” Harford said.

“It’s leaving (producers) with less money to invest in their people, their plants and their communities.”

Beer consumption in Canada, coupled with foreign demand for Canadian-brewed beer, accounted for $13.6 billion in economic activity in 2016, according to a Conference Board of Canada report released last week.