Snowfall warning in effect for Edmonton with 10-20 centimetres expected by Friday

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, with a total of 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall expected.

According to a release, a low-pressure system is tracking across the southern prairies and will bring snow to central and northwestern Alberta. Approximately 10 to 20 centimetres are expected before the system pulls away on Friday.

Snow will taper off in northwest Alberta by Friday morning, while central and eastern Alberta will see snow continue to fall throughout Friday.

Edmonton is expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall.