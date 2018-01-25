Unreported natural gas emissions costing up to $21 million in royalties: Report

Unreported natural gas emissions could be costing Albertans up to $21 million a year in royalty revenue, according to a new study.

The Pembina Institute looked at recent research from Carleton University that showed Alberta’s oil and gas sector may release 25 to 50 per cent more methane than it currently reports, and analyzed what the total volume is worth.

Methane is the primary component of natural gas. It's a greenhouse gas that is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide.

An estimated 38 to 45 million tonnes of methane was released from Alberta’s oil and gas sector in 2015, including the unreported emissions that escape either through undetected leaks or venting.

Researchers calculated that the unreported natural gas accounts for annual losses of $213 to $253 million in annual natural gas sales, as well as $17 to $21 million in royalties and $1.1 to $2.3 billion in uncollected carbon levy revenues.

Andrew Read, author of the Pembina Institute research published Thursday, did say both the Alberta government and the federal government have recently shown the ambition to update and enhance the management of natural gas releases.

“We’re already on a good path that will recapture some of that value," Read said.

“At the end of the day, the success of that is going to be based on the actions that are ultimately delivered from whatever regulations are put in place.”