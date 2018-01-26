Alberta man charged with uttering threats against Notley, Trudeau

RCMP have charged a man with uttering threats against Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Alberta RCMP said in a press release Friday that they arrested Orion Rutley on Jan. 19 after he posted threatening messages on Twitter targeting the two politicians.

Rutley was charged with two counts of uttering threats, and was later released on his own recognizance with several conditions "including no contact with Prime Minister Trudeau or Premier Notley, no use of social media, and not to possess weapons," according to the release.

Rutley is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Leduc on Feb. 8 at 10:00 a.m.