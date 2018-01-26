Five things to do in Edmonton to recharge your batteries
Metro has compiled a variety of events for Edmontonians to either relax or get pumped up but either way, enjoy.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton Pet Expo
When: Saturday (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Pet owner or not, you know you have had a long week and you need some furry friends to recharge your batteries. Whether you’re a cat person or a dog-lover or just like to watch little bunnies in awe, this is the perfect event for you.
Chinese New Year
When: Saturday (4:00 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
Where: Muttart Conservatory
Gong Xi Fa Cai/ Gong Hey Fat Choy to everyone celebrating the Chinese New Year. Celebrate the year of the dog with planting and other cultural activities and dancing. Although unforunately there will be no fireworks, the Muttart is making it up to you by offering free bannock cooking and free horse-drawn wagon rides.
Ice on Whyte
When: Whyte Avenue & Gateway Blvd in Old Strathcona
Where: Jan 25 - Jan 28 (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
Did you really think we wouldn’t post a winter event? Being in winter city? With bunch of winter festivals happening every other weekend? Well, we present to you Ice on Whyte, another festival with an ice-carving competitions, lessons, food and beverages and lots of other winter related activities.
Winterfest
When: Saturday (12 p.m. - 3 p.m.)
Where: Castle Downs YMCA
More winter stuff! Come to Castle Downs rink and recreation centre for an afternoon full of winter activities, sleigh rides, skating, music, hot chocolate, doughnuts and more.
Soundwave
When: Saturday (6:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.)
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Not everyone needs to have a relaxing weekend to recharge, maybe you just an evening of carefree wild partying to forget about the crazy week you just had. Insert Soundwave, an indoor beach party where you and your #ravefam can splash around, get lit and swim-dance the night away.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police hoping to identify Lower Sackville snow blower thieves
-
Nova Scotia woman charged after police say abduction story was false
-
'Enough is enough:' Nova Scotia MLA talks 'old boys club' mentality after Baillie scandal
-
Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department