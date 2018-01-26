Five things to do in Edmonton to recharge your batteries

Edmonton Pet Expo

When: Saturday (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Pet owner or not, you know you have had a long week and you need some furry friends to recharge your batteries. Whether you’re a cat person or a dog-lover or just like to watch little bunnies in awe, this is the perfect event for you.

Chinese New Year

When: Saturday (4:00 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Gong Xi Fa Cai/ Gong Hey Fat Choy to everyone celebrating the Chinese New Year. Celebrate the year of the dog with planting and other cultural activities and dancing. Although unforunately there will be no fireworks, the Muttart is making it up to you by offering free bannock cooking and free horse-drawn wagon rides.

Ice on Whyte

When: Whyte Avenue & Gateway Blvd in Old Strathcona

Where: Jan 25 - Jan 28 (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

Did you really think we wouldn’t post a winter event? Being in winter city? With bunch of winter festivals happening every other weekend? Well, we present to you Ice on Whyte, another festival with an ice-carving competitions, lessons, food and beverages and lots of other winter related activities.

Winterfest

When: Saturday (12 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

Where: Castle Downs YMCA

More winter stuff! Come to Castle Downs rink and recreation centre for an afternoon full of winter activities, sleigh rides, skating, music, hot chocolate, doughnuts and more.

Soundwave

When: Saturday (6:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

Where: West Edmonton Mall