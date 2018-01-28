MacEwan student lauded for research on ending sexual violence

When Charisse Steward went to a Las Vegas male strip show three years ago, she expected to just be an observer in the audience watching a risqué display of entertainment.

Instead she ended up feeling uncomfortable, not at the show, but because one of the strippers had leapt off the stage and without asking, kissed her on the cheek.

“It was very shocking and it was not something I was expecting,” she said.

Now in her third year in communication studies at MacEwan University, Steward wrote a research paper inspired by her Vegas experience at the university’s Ending Sexual Violence Student Research Forum on Friday, which landed her a research award.

“We found that hers really took a risk in some way,” said Roxanne Runyon, sexual violence prevention and education coordinator at MacEwan.

“She identified a gap in the research and looked to fill it … It showed a lot of originality, a lot of creativity, which is really great to see, with undergraduate research especially.”

A first of its kind, the forum was held to have undergraduate student researchers present and discuss their findings on different forms of sexual violence.

A total of eight students, from different disciplines such as psychology, criminology and sociology, were selected to present a paper based on a range of topics that related to addressing the complex social issue.

Runyon says students presented a number of topics that included intimate partner violence, restorative justice, treatment for offenders, child sexual abuse, sex dolls and strip clubs.

“The topics are so broad, which really reflects the broad approach we take to this issue knowing that we need people thinking and creating ideas on the whole range of issues,” she said.

Steward’s paper looked at how male strip shows resembled sexual assault due to the amount of audience participation involved, compared to female shows where dancers remain on stage and are not expected to interact with the audience.

“There needs to be more research on what women’s expectations (as audience members) are,” she said speaking about her paper’s conclusion.

Although the forum was on topic with today’s climate of “Me Too” and “Times Up” movements, Runyan said the the timing was coincidental. The forum was already in the works since last spring.

She says the university plans on making it an annual event and she expects more student participation. There are also hopes for a creative component, where students can talk about sexual violence using more creative mediums like fine art, interpretive dancing etc.

Runyon says forums like this are important to promote research into intersectional violence to help make communities see different roles in ending sexual violence.