Albertans say no to National Day of Remembrance and Action on Islamophobia: Poll

On the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, a new poll shows most Albertans oppose the idea of a National Day of Remembrance and Action on Islamophobia.

The Forum Research poll, released Friday, shows Albertans are the most likely in Canada to “strongly disapprove” the day of remembrance, at 50 per cent.

Only five per cent strongly approve of the idea.

“Currently there is a high level of opposition to a National Islamophobia day, with most of those saying they disapprove doing so strongly,” Lorne Bozinoff, President of Forum Research, said in a press release.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary since a shooter killed six people and injured 19 others at Quebec City’s Islamic Cultural Centre.

Edmontonians are scheduled to gather outside the Alberta legislature at 5:30 pm. to commemorate the tragedy.

Albertans’ opinions are not far out of line with the rest of the country when it comes to a national day of remembrance.

Across Canada, 39 per cent strongly disapprove while 17 per cent say they approve – though only seven per cent strongly approve.

About 33 per cent either said they do not know or they neither approve nor disapprove.