Councillors explore keeping depth of city hall wading pool—but with 24-hour security

City councillors dove back into the debate over the city hall wading pool Monday, and decided to ask city council to consider keeping the current water depth—but with a new 24-hour security guard and filtration system.

Members of the executive committee passed a motion that, if approved by city council, would see the city pay $121,000 to have a staff member watch the pool at all times, in addition to approximately $400,000 for upgrades.

“There isn’t a lot of amenities for the people in the inner city,” Ward 11 Coun. Mike Nickel said. “This is a good place to put the money.”

In the summer months the wading pool, currently 40 cm deep, is a beacon for summer camps and families looking to cool off. But new Alberta Health Services standards recently put its future in doubt; under new rules officials are required to either reduce the depth to 15 cm or add a filtration system and either a fence or a guard.

Nickel said he’d received lots of public feedback from members of the public saying they loved the water level as it was. Councillors, however, were split.

Ward 8 Coun. Ben Henderson and Mayor Don Iveson were in support of dropping the water level to ankle deep, whereas Ward 4 Coun. Aaron Paquette and Nickel were strongly in favour of the current depth.

“It’s a practical and useful place to gather and cool off in the summer and really for a 100,000 people who are living under the poverty line it is a great way to come downtown,” Paquette said.

However, Iveson questioned whether it was the best use of the money.

“Having someone there 24 hours a day, I think there (are) other things we can do with that money. One of the things we did last year was make all the outdoor pools free for the summer season,” he said. “I’d rather put the $120,000 towards that.”