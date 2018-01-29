Edmonton parking ban to end effective midnight on Monday

The seasonal parking ban put in place on Saturday will end on Monday at midnight.

Once the ban ends, residents who live on collector/bus routes with signage will be allowed to park on the street again. Enforcement will continue on seasonal parking ban routes.

Blading in residential neighbourhoods will begin immediately on Tuesday morning.

"Although we are removing the seasonal parking ban, we're continuing to clear snow in residential areas. We encourage people to still drive with care and caution as we are seeing high humidity with low temperatures,” said Janet Tecklenborg, director of infrastructure operations with the city.

Citizens are strongly advised to not park on the street the day their neighbourhood is being plowed so crews can blade the entire width of the road. Citizens can find out what day their neighbourhood is scheduled for blading by visiting Edmonton.ca/blading.

If a neighbourhood is not completed on a scheduled day, crews will return over the weekend to complete the work. The city notes completion of plowing is dependent on the weather.