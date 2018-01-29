Once in a blue (blood) moon: Alberta to have front row seats to rare lunar phenomenon

Stargazers will experience a triple treat this Wednesday as the super blue blood moon sets in the west.

It's been 150 years since a lunar eclipse coincided with both a blue moon, meaning the second full moon in a calendar month, and a supermoon, when the satellite is extra close to Earth.

Phil Langill, director of the Rothney Astrophysical Observatory at the University of Calgary, hopes that this lunar eclipse –which won't happen again until 2037—gets people to slow down and ponder the night sky.

“We’re busy people and on a good day you’ll take two seconds and look up at the sky and see what’s up there,” said Langill.

“When you do that you have no sense that the things around you in space are moving. You don’t get a sense that the earth is spinning even though we live on a spinning ball and you certainly don’t get the sense that the sky is moving until an eclipse happens.”

This lunar eclipse, when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow, can be spotted with the naked eye starting around 4:48 a.m. MST, when it goes into partial eclipse, according to Frank Florian, the director of planetarium and space sciences at the Telus World of Science. The phenomenon is expected to go on until 8:26 a.m. MST.

“The moon takes on a coppery or red glow and some people call it ‘blood’ moon just because it looks like a reddish-brown kind of colour,” explained Florian. “Somewhere when you’re looking up towards the west, you’d be able to see this red moon in the sky for about an hour and a little bit for the total lunar eclipse ... we just need clear skies so we can actually see it.”

The total lunar eclipse begins around 5:51 a.m. MST, and ends around 7:07 a.m., at which point Florian says the moon will get out of the shadow of the Earth, go back to its normal colour and become brighter.

Throughout the moon will appear larger when it's close to the horizon, Langill explains, because the "super" moon will be closer to the Earth.

Langill says the emphasis on the “super” moon is due to the moon being closer to the Earth, so it will appear larger in the sky when it’s close to the horizon.

The best view of the eclipse will be along central and Western Canada, including Alberta. Florian says it will also be highly visible in Hawaii, Australia, and China.

The next eclipse is set to happen this July, but it won’t be visible in North America according to Florian.

Florian and Langill say the forecast for clear skies on Wednesday is not looking promising for both cities. They hope people will still have a chance to view this unusual phenomenon from their backyards.

“Probably the best thing for people to do is to just go outside if they have a few minutes if it’s clear enough, they can look up and see the moon,” said Florian.