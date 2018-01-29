Zebra Centre announces new trauma treatment service, hires clinical lead

The Zebra Child Protection Centre is hoping to better support families in need by hiring a new clinical lead, after a grant was provided by the Alberta government.

Dr. Marcia Gordeyko, an Alberta Health child and family psychologist, will be taking the position to lead a new trauma treatment service in the centre in order to provide support all in one place.

Families will have increased access to immediate crisis intervention, mental health assessments and caregiver support. There will also be additional supports if families need help navigating the health care system.

“The purpose of the trauma treatment service is to be on-site ... (It’s) targeted trauma-focused, client-centered treatment for youth that have experienced trauma in their family," Gordeyko said.

Funding announced Monday will support the addition of a mental health team, who will help bring together Zebra’s resources into one accessible place for those in need.

“Communication between all of those partners really helps streamline services for families so we’re a one-stop shop,” Gordeyko said.

“They come to a place here, they can get comfortable with us, and just really have all of their needs met here, as many as we can, rather than them trying to find things on their own, going all over the city, especially when they’re going through such a difficult time.”

The child advocacy centre will receive a $1.2 million grant over three years from the Alberta government, according to a release.

“The Zebra Centre is well known for its work addressing and responding to the needs of children and families in crisis and we’re proud to help support that work,” Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman said in a release.