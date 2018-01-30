City proposes extra storeys for developers who build family-friendly units

To encourage more family-friendly buildings, city officials have proposed offering two extra storeys for developers who build at least eight three-bedroom units in new buildings.

The incentive is proposed as part of an update to the city’s highrise zoning laws. The three-bedroom units would need to be built in any of the first 10 floors.

City officials provided a report to the Urban Planning Committee on Tuesday, looking at options to increase the height restriction for apartment buildings from the current six storeys to 18 storeys.

"The city heard from many core communities that there is a need for more family-sized apartments,” said Colton Kirsop, acting director for zoning bylaws with the City of Edmonton.

“This incentive provides an opportunity to begin to have more housing options for families in core areas that traditionally have appealed to young professionals and empty-nesters."

Administration says that homes for families with children in high-density areas such as Oliver are not widely available in Edmonton. The extra storeys will help offset the cost of building the family-sized units.

Ward 1 Coun. Andrew Knack says three-bedroom units are usually the most “requested types of housing” everytime there is new development happening.

“Not every family wants to live in a single-family home, nor can every family afford a single family home,” he said.

He says providing three-bedroom units for families allows people to stay within their communities, no matter how dense they get.