Committee approves funding for design of central energy system

Edmonton's executive committee has given the tentative green light to a plan expected to save the equivalent of what 600 cars would emit in greenhouse gases annually.

On Monday, Edmonton's executive committee approved $1.6 million to start design work for a system that will replace boilers with a new process that heats water at a central location and sends it to buildings that are connected through pipes.

The electricity (27 megawatts) will be sent from a central station in the north end of the Winspear Centre to buildings in the city core.

“Currently ... (buildings) have their own boilers and they service their own need,” said Carl Souchereau, director of project development at ENMAX.

“What the buildings will do, is instead of generating their own heat in furnaces, they just take heat from the system so they don't need those boilers anymore.”

Souchereau says they will first connect 10 buildings including Edmonton City Hall, Chancery Hall and Canada Place to the system.

“This is the beginning of a network. As this network grows more buildings will connect on this,” he said.

The overall project that will connect the majority of the buildings in downtown Edmonton requires a budget of $9 million, some of which Souchereau says they are negotiating with the federal and provincial governments to get.

“We are at the next stage of detail design, we are just doing more design work upfront to really understand what we are going to get for our investment,” Mayor Don Iveson said.