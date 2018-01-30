Edmonton police warning shoppers of Kijiji scams

Edmonton police are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a Kijiji scam allegedly defrauded seven people of more than $6,000.

Police say they launched an investigation into Kijiji fraud in October 2017. It was reported buyers were paying a deposit for items advertised on the website, only to have the original ad and seller vanish once they had received payment.

Items allegedly listed for sale include vehicles, RVs and cargo trailers.

Edmonton police have charged Tracy Clark, 51, with seven counts of fraud in connection to the incident. They believe the incidents took place between April 10 and May 30, 2017.

“We want to remind online classified shoppers not to send money without having received the item, because there’s no protection for you,” said Staff Sergeant Sid Kingma with EPS Economic Crimes Section. “Online classifieds like Kijiji are great resources for buying and selling second-hand goods, but they require users to take some precautions to protect themselves and their money.”

Edmonton police have several tips for shoppers using online classified sites.

-Never send money before you receive the item for sale.

-Conduct all transactions in person, in a public location with video surveillance. A family member or friend also helps.

-Ask for a bill of sale and identification from the seller.

-Check the Canadian Police Information Centre database to see if the item you’re interested in has been reported stolen.