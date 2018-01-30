Living wage initiative reaches Edmonton

Paying employees a living wage may be a worthwhile sacrifice for some business owners, but for Knifewear Group CEO Kevin Kent, it's been part and parcel of his success.

And now the Edmonton business owner has jumped on board with an initiative encouraging other business owners to do the same.

“Retail is not usually a place where you find living wage is paid for entry level staff but we have made it work. It’s part of our success," Kent said, explaining that it's responsible for his low employee turnover.

Kent is the newest supporter of a campaign to recognize businesses that pay their employees a living wage, which recently travelled from Calgary to Edmonton.

Green, square-shaped stickers with the words “Living wage paid here” have appeared on display windows in two shops in Edmonton: Knifewear and Kent of Inglewood.

Kent has been paying his employees living wage, which in Edmonton is currently $17.36, ever since he first opened shop in 2007.

He says the stickers are for people to know that they can have a successful business while paying their employees a fair wage.

“I’m not telling anybody what to do but I’m telling everybody that it can be done," Kent said.

Before he started his business, Kent worked as a chef for very low wages.

“So I know what it’s like,” he said.

He said drawing from his own experience, he knew he wanted to do things differently. It's something that has had a transformative effect on the lives of his employees.

“Knifewear was a huge lifestyle change. It afforded me the ability to hang out with my family and have more of a regular work week,” said Kris Armitage, who started off as an employee and is now manager of the store.

Started by Jill Hawker, owner of The Apothecary in Calgary, the campaign was originally just a tweet sent two weeks go, asking businesses who pay living wage if they wanted a sticker for their store front.

She says since then she has been getting messages and replies not only from businesses but customers, some of them even from Edmonton asking about the stickers.

“Users have reached out going, ‘Hey YEG, is anybody out there?' So there has been some consumer reaction as well,” she said.

She says besides Knifewear, several other businesses in Edmonton have expressed interest in the $2 stickers, although they haven’t officially ordered them yet.