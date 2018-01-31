Edmonton police seeking citizen for information on Jan. 24 stabbing homicide

Edmonton police are reaching out to the public in hopes of identifying a citizen and a suspect connected to a Jan. 24 stabbing that left one man dead.

They have released a photo of a citizen who was in the area during the time of the incident, as well as two articles of clothing the suspect was reported to have been wearing: a Cleveland Cavaliers baseball cap and a camouflage “hoverboard bag”.

Police first responded to a report of a personal armed robbery shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Police were told two 28-year-old men were waiting at a transit stop west of 82 Street and 118 Avenue when an unknown male approached them and allegedly tried to rob them of their belongings.

A brief altercation took place and one of the males waiting at the bus stop was stabbed. Police say the two men pursued the male suspect on foot eastbound on the north side of 118 Avenue.

EMS attended, treated and transported the injured 28-year-old male to hospital, where he died.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner’s autopsy on Jan. 25 determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. The homicide squad is investigating.

Police believe the two males who were waiting at the bus stop may have passed the citizen in the picture while they were chasing the suspect. Police believe the person may have information that will help their investigation.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Indigenous male in their mid-20s, standing approximately 5’10” in height, with an average build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a light grey baseball cap with a red Cleveland Cavaliers logo and a camoflauge patterned “hoverboard bag”.

Police have not identified the victim.