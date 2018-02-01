Clinician speaks to 'stigma and taboo' around eating disorders in racialized communities

Eating disorders are common but not discussed in racialized communities, says Henna Khawja, clinical director at Islamic Family & Social Services of Alberta.

She's hoping Eating Disorder Awareness Week, launched Thursday, will help change that.

Khwaja is speaking at one of the panel discussion forums called ‘Eating Disorders Across Cultures’ on Feb. 4, which aims to raise awareness about different types of eating orders in all different types of communities.

She says although there are a barriers such as language interpretation, funding, insecurity mobility and general lack of knowledge on social services available, the biggest obstacle with addressing eating disorders among immigrants is within the communities itself.

“There is a lot of stigma and taboo that is attached to eating disorders,” she said.

“A lot of communities that are culture and faith-based don’t necessarily recognize mental health as being an issue and don’t recognize eating disorders as being an illness or something that you are living with.”

Sue Huff, executive director of the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta, says holding workshops aimed at different communities was important for them to examine eating disorders from different perspectives.

“(We are) letting people know that eating disorders do not come in one body type. Often we think of a person very, very emaciated but it’s not the case,” she said.

“Eating disorder can affect any size, age, gender ethnicity so this year we are really trying to focus on the fact that it’s not just one package.”

When it comes to immigrant families, Khwaja mentioned the generational conflict that some face where the younger generation, who are more aware of issues like mental health and eating disorders, want to seek help but are discouraged by their elders.

“They will say to focus on your education, to pray to God more, just focus on your studies, so they won’t necessarily recognize it as an illness. That is something we have seen with clients here,” she said.

She said the first step to solving the issue in racialized communities is sparking discussion, which is why having an awareness campaign like this is necessary.

“It is important that there are people from faith-based organisations ... women of colour that are discussing these issues saying, ‘Yes! It does exist in our communities'.”