Trudeau gets questions about veterans, racism, pipelines at Edmonton town hall
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
EDMONTON — The prime minister faced tough questions from a disabled veteran, an Indigenous woman angry about racism and people worried about stalled oil pipelines during a town hall meeting in Edmonton.
A former soldier who lost a leg in Afghanistan was critical of Ottawa's recent program reforms for veterans, saying Canada has turned its back on him.
Trudeau told the man the government is doing the best it can and some veterans want more than Ottawa can give right now.
A woman told Trudeau that Indigenous people continue to face racism and called for more action to better their lives.
The prime minister says the government is making progress on righting wrongs, but reconciliation is going to be a long road.
On pipelines, Trudeau says Canada needs the Kinder Morgan expansion project through B.C. and a world-class plan to protect the oceans.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters