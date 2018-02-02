Derek Fildebrandt cannot return to United Conservative Party: Kenney

The party is over for Derek Fildebrandt.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney issued a statement Friday morning saying the Strathmore-Brooks MLA and former finance critic will not be permitted to rejoin the UCP, after Fildebrandt pleaded guilty in court the same morning to illegally shooting a deer.

Fildebrandt took a leave of absence from the party last August after he came under fire for renting his taxpayer-subsidized apartment on AirBnb.

In December, he was charged in a hit-and-run.

"As elected representatives, we must be expected to show the highest level of integrity. MLA Derek Fildebrandt has unfortunately demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet that standard," Kenney's statement reads.

Kenney said he met with Fildebrandt on Nov. 29, 2017 to ask whether there were any other outstanding matters he should know about before considering his application to rejoin the caucus.

"We questioned Mr. Fildebrandt extensively for an hour. At no point during that meeting did Mr. Fildebrandt disclose that just 25 days prior he had been charged with the offence which led to his court hearing today," Kenney wrote.