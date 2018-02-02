Man transported to hospital after fire in northeast Edmonton
Fire Rescue Services respond to an apartment blaze Friday morning
A man was taken to hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Northeast Edmonton Friday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the blaze at 128 Avenue and 65 Street at 8:20 a.m., according to a press release.
The fire was in a unit on the building's ninth floor.
Crews were able to bring it under control within 30 minutes.
Officials are not releasing further information on the hospitalized person at this time.
