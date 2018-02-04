Cooperative complex combines affordable housing, prayer space

A new affordable housing project in North Glenora with a mix of townhomes, a church and a daycare is said to be the first of its kind in Western Canada.

Now the city, province and housing agencies say they want to see more of this type of cooperative development, which includes 16 three and five-bedroom townhomes, plus a daycare and a replacement worship site for the landowners, Westmount Presbyterian Church.

“Low income housing is a huge mountain to climb — this is a really good base camp to look at,” said Mayor Don Iveson at the grand opening of the Glenora project this week.

The housing project also produces the same amount of energy as it consumes due to green infrastructure.

“The residents can feel this is something special,” said project designer/builder Peter Amerongen of Habitat Studio. “It’s win-win-win. The church and residents shouldn’t see any energy bills (thanks to the use of solar panels and geothermal systems), so operating costs will be minimal.”

That’s good news for the non-profit Right At Home Housing Society, who took over the triple parcel of land from the church on a 52-year lease. Working with the Mennonite Centre for Newcomers to choose the refugee families that now call Glenora home, the society said it continues to work toward the goal of providing permanent, safe, affordable housing for low-income Edmontonians.

And though the city had no financial involvement in the project, the province ponied up $6 million for it and two Right At Home Society developments in Melbourne and Westwood, slated for spring construction.

Reverend Janet Taylor of Westmount Presbyterian said the coming together of government, non-profits, the church and the neighbourhood sets an example for other communities.

“This project has a beautiful, shared outcome—an enormous benefit to the community and the newcomers. The school across the street, which was considered for closure due to low enrolment, now has 34 extra kids from the housing project. And our church, which couldn’t sustain the cost of the seven furnaces used to heat it, is now part of that venture, with an energy-efficient space,” says Taylor.