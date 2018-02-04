'I’m seeing that shift in attitude': Edmontonians embracing the elements for winter events

It’s been a long winter in Edmonton, but festival organizers say the city’s inhabitants have been attending winter events with gusto.

“I’m seeing that shift in attitude in Edmonton,” said Flying Canoe Volant producer Daniel Cournoyer, who helped organize the event this past weekend which celebrated Edmonton’s long winter nights.

“We’re embracing the winter cold and long nights again, like when we were kids,” Cournoyer added. “(Back then) the outdoor rinks were always busy, even when it was minus 25. And when it snowed, it’d be a race to see who got to the toboggan hill first. Somehow, we got away from that, but we’re getting back.”

The City of Edmonton has been championing initiatives that encourage Edmontonians to embrace, rather than just survive, the season. This month alone, that includes Toque Tuesday, Winter Walk Day and Winter Bike to Work Day.

“Edmonton’s Winter Strategy wants to create our own uniquely Edmonton story that is deeply expressive of our northern-ness ... The physical and social aspects of getting outdoors in winter, being among others in the sometimes isolating frigid winter months, contributes to mental well-being,” said Isla Tanaka, winter city planner with the City of Edmonton.

Citizens take on the task too, through meet-up groups like the November Project, a year-round 6 a.m. outdoor workout, and YEG Coffee Outside, where cyclists (and coffee enthusiasts) gather early on Friday mornings for coffee and conversation at a city park.

“Groups like these, plus outdoor rinks, winter patios and our winter festivals, they do all the heavy lifting toward our goals,” Tanaka said. “We want Edmonton to be world-renowned for celebrating our northern climate — a city where people like coming out to public spaces even in the darkest, cold depths of winter.”

The extensive list of winter festivals also encourages Edmontonians to come out for some frigid fun, Tanaka said.

“Festivals like Ice on Whyte and Flying Canoe Volant demonstrate the positive messaging we want to inspire--embracing minus 20 weather as a plus--and that we can be bundled up in toques and mittens and still be ready for excitement and adventure,” she said.

But part of our owning the Winter City moniker is about ‘doing’, according to Ice On Whyte festival producer Wanda Bornn, pointing to what is one of this year’s most popular festival features: the Big Chipper lessons.

The festival has had to open more tutorial spots for patrons who want to try their hand at carving a block of ice.

All in all, Edmonton’s winter festivals and events contribute to a vibrant city in what is often a quieter time of year in other parts of the country.